Wizards' Devin Robinson: Recalled from G League
Robinson was recalled from the G League and will be available for Friday's matchup against Brooklyn, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
With Otto Porter (knee) a game-time call, the Wizards will opt for extra depth. Robinson has played 18 total minutes in the NBA this year, posting 10 points, six boards, two steals and an assist.
