Robinson was recalled from the G-League's Delaware 87ers on Wednesday.

Robinson has not played in an NBA game this season, though that could change Wednesday considering the myriad of injuries the Wizards are dealing with. In the G-League, Robinson has averaged 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and a combined 1.7 steals/blocks across 26.3 minutes. He also drills 1.4 threes per game at a 38.7 percent clip.