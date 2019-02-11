Wizards' Devin Robinson: Remains sidelined with hip injury
Robinson (hip) didn't play Saturday against Lakeland.
Robinson is still on the shelf with a left hip injury, and the specifics surrounding the issue remain a mystery to this point. He's been a key contributor for the Go-Go so far this year (19.9 ppg and 8.1 rpg in 22 games), so Capital City eagerly awaits his return.
