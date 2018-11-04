Wizards' Devin Robinson: Rookie success continues
Robinson accounted for 24 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 41 minutes during Saturday's game against the Swarm.
The rookie is having a solid start to his season after an impressive summer and preseason. While there's not currently a spot in the Wizards' rotation for him, it seems like he'll continue to excel at the G League level until that changes.
