Wizards' Devin Robinson: Scores team-high 24 points Sunday
Robinson posted 24 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, three steals and two blocks across 33 minutes during Sunday's 90-95 summer league loss to the Spurs.
Robinson has now led the Wizards in scoring for both the team's summer league contests and is boasting combined averages of 19.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block across 30.5 minutes. The 6-foot-8 forward spent the bulk of last season in the summer league while signed to a two-way contract with the Wizards and with both Otto Porter and Kelly Oubre back in the fold, Robinson would likely need some injuries occur to get a spot in the rotation if his strong summer league play earns him a contract once again.
