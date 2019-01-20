The Wizards assigned Robinson to the G League Capital City Go-Go on Saturday.

Robinson made the trip with the Wizards to London for the team's last game Thursday against the Knicks, but he didn't see any action in the one-point win. After the team returned to North America, Robinson quickly joined the Go-Go for Saturday's 109-105 loss to the Wisconsin Herd, playing 32 minutes and finishing with 20 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebuonds, three steals, one assist and one block.