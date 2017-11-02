Wizards' Devin Robinson: Sent down to Delaware
Robinson (foot) was moved Thursday to the G-League affiliate team in Delaware.
Robinson signed a two-way contract in July, but injured his foot in September, hindering him from practicing with the team during most of the preseason. The 22-year-old will likely have trouble seeing the court this season, if he's even recalled from the G-League.
