Wizards' Devin Robinson: Unable to play Wednesday
Robinson (hip) did not play in Wednesday's contest against Raptors 905.
Robinson has bounced between the Wizards and Go Go for much of January, spending time with the NBA affiliate on multiple occasions. It's unclear if this injury is merely a maintenance-related issue, or something serious that could affect his status in the weeks to come.
