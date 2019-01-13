Robinson will travel with the Wizards to London for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

Robinson hasn't been much of a factor at the NBA level this season, but the Wizards are dealing with some injuries up front, so Robinson will head to London with the team for some extra insurance. Robinson has appeared in only four games for Washington this season.

