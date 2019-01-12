Wizards' Devin Robinson: With Go-Go
Robinson was sent down to the G League on Saturday.
Robinson will be available for the Capital City Go-Go's game against the Long Island Nets on Saturday. In 19 G League appearances, he's averaging 20.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals.
