Dotson (illness) played 15 minutes for the Wizards in Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Clippers, providing three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Before returning to action Saturday, Dotson, who is one of the Wizards' two two-way players, hadn't appeared in any NBA or G League games since Nov. 30 while he battled an illness. Dotson stepped up to add depth to a Washington backcourt that was without Monte Morris (groin), Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Will Barton (foot) on Saturday, only to head back to the G League one day later. Dotson played 24 minutes for the Capital City Go-Go in Sunday's 112-105 loss to the Greensboro Swarm, finishing with 22 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and three rebounds.