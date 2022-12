Dotson posted 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 116-114 loss to Maine.

Dotson ended just one board shy of a double-double but also delivered solid playmaking numbers, as he ended up with a strong performance on both ends of the court. The shooting numbers are still not there, however, as Dotson is making just 40.5 percent of his shots while connecting in just 20 percent of his three-point attempts.