Dotson has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Wizards on Thursday and is expected to compete for a two-way roster spot, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dotson played in 11 games for the Bulls in 2021 and averaged 2.6 points, 1.4 assists and 0.8 rebounds in 7.7 minutes. The Wizards are thin at point guard, with Monte Morris and Delon Wright being the only established players at the position. Dotson will compete with Quenton Jackson and Jordan Goodwin for two-way deals.