Dotson registered 16 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound, five assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Friday's win over Austin.

Dotson was one of two starters that scored in double digits for the Go-Go, with the other being Jules Bernard, but Dotson stood out due to his efficiency -- aside from missing just one shot, he also co-led the team in the assists category. He should remain a productive player at the G League since he's also benefited from time with the Wizards in the NBA during the current campaign.