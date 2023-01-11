Dotson posted 18 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 123-116 win over Raptors 905.

Dotson wasn't particularly sharp from the field and recorded 50 percent of his points from the charity stripe, but he still posted a solid overall performance while excelling as a passer. Dotson has scored in double digits while handing out at least five assists in four games in a row.