Dotson recorded 22 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 25 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Swarm.

Dotson carried Capital City in this game, but his efforts were not enough to lift the team to victory. He's been playing well of late, putting up at least 20 points in each of his last two outings and surpassing the 15-point mark in three of his last four contests.