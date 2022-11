Dotson has signed a two-way contract with the Wizards on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dotson is not expected to see plenty of minutes with the Wizards, and he should spend most of the campaign with Capital City in the G League, where he's averaging 12.1 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Wizards are also waiving Jordan Schakel, who was on a two-way deal of his own, to make space in their roster for Dotson.