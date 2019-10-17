Play

Wizards' Dikembe Dixson: Latches on with Wizards

Dixson signed an exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards on Thursday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Dixson appeared in 12 G League games between the Windy City Bulls and the Capital City Go Go last season, posting averages of 5.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per game. He figures to report back to the Go Go to start the season.

Our Latest Stories