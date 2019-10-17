Wizards' Dikembe Dixson: Latches on with Wizards
Dixson signed an exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards on Thursday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Dixson appeared in 12 G League games between the Windy City Bulls and the Capital City Go Go last season, posting averages of 5.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per game. He figures to report back to the Go Go to start the season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...