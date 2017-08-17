Sloan signed a one-year contract with the Wizards on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Sloan, who spent last season in China, will make his return to the States during the 2017-18 campaign. The five-year NBA veteran last took the floor for the Nets, posting 7.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 21.6 minutes per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three. He should help provide some point guard depth behind starter John Wall, though may have to compete with Tim Frazier for reserve minutes.