Wizards' Donald Sloan: Signs partially-guaranteed deal with Wizards
Sloan signed a one-year, partially-guaranteed contract with the Wizards on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Sloan, who spent last season in China, will attempt to make his return to the States during the 2017-18 campaign. According to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post, the deal is a training camp invite and Sloan will have to fight for a spot on the roster. The five-year NBA veteran last took the floor for the Nets, posting 7.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 21.6 minutes per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three. He could help provide some point guard depth behind starter John Wall, though may have to compete with Tim Frazier for reserve minutes even if he makes the team.
