Wizards' Dwight Howard: Back with team

Howard (back) rejoined the Wizards on Tuesday night, three weeks after undergoing back surgery, NBC Sports Washington reports. "Physically, I'm a lot better than I was before the surgery," Howard said. "The nine games I played, I basically played on one leg. So, you know, I'm just happy that that's out the way and I can rehab and get ready for the second half of the season."

Howard is expected to miss at least another month, and likely more, as he recovers, and he said Tuesday that he's essentially limited to walking for the time being. "Right now, the only I can do for rehab is just walk," Howard said. "Anybody who has had back surgery, they understand that. You know, for the first month and a half, you can't lift weights. You can't run. You can't do anything but basically walk." Howard, who also underwent back surgery in 2012 to repair a herniated disk, plans on doing most of his rehab in his native Atlanta. The hope is that he'll return to basketball activities sometime before the All-Star break.