Wizards' Dwight Howard: Collects double-double Sunday
Howard registered 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Sunday's 108-95 win over the Knicks.
Sunday was his second game in a Wizards uniform, and he recorded his first double-double of the year. The minutes shot up from 23 to 31 in Sunday's contest, so Howard should continue to assimilate into to the team as he gets more playing time on the season.
