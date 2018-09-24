Howard is dealing with a sore back and is considered day-to-day going into training camp, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

It doesn't sound like anything more than some minor discomfort, but Howard can now be considered questionable for the team's preseason opener Oct. 1 against the Knicks. The Wizards would certainly like to have Howard available at some point in the preseason to get some reps in with his new teammates, but again, there's no reason to risk further injury by forcing Howard into action too soon. Look for additional updates to be provided as game day approaches and as of now, Howard isn't expected to miss any regular-season time.