Wizards' Dwight Howard: Does not practice Monday
Howard (lower body) didn't practice Monday.
Howard is apparently still dealing with the gluteal soreness that limited him to just seven minutes in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers. His status for Tuesday's game against the Clippers remains up in the air.
More News
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Ruled out for second half•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Has best game as a Wizard•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Posts double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Collects double-double Sunday•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Scores 20 points in season debut•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Won't face minutes restriction vs. Thunder•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.