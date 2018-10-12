Wizards' Dwight Howard: Expected back Monday, no timetable
Howard (back) is expected back on the court Monday but coach Scott Brooks is not putting a timetable on Howard's debut, Chris Miller of NBCS Washington reports.
Howard's injury is not considered serious, but it's causing him enough discomfort to put his status for Thursday's season opener in jeopardy. More information should arrive throughout the week. It's a situation fantasy owners should keep an eye on, as Howard is one of the league's best sources of rebounds.
More News
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Injury not considered serious•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Suffers setback, will have pain injection•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Will remain out Monday•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Out again Friday vs. Heat•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Goes through individual work•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Out for preseason opener•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...