Wizards' Dwight Howard: Finalizes buyout, to sign with Wizards
Howard has finalized a buyout with the Nets and has agreed to a one-year contract with the Wizards, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Howard was dealt to the Nets in June to allow the team to shed the final few years of an ugly Timofey Mozgov contract. However, Brooklyn never had the intention of keeping Howard and he's now been bought out as expected. With his options wide open, Howard has agreed to stay in the Eastern Conference and will join a playoff contender in the Wizards. Washington recently dealt last year's starting center, Marcin Gortat, to the Clippers, so Howard will immediately jump into the starting five and could push for a 30-minute role once again. Ian Mahinmi represents the only real threat to Howard's playing time at the position and he tallied just 14.7 minutes per game during the 2017-18 campaign. Despite heading into his 15th NBA season, Howard is still just 32 years old and averaged 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 81 games last year with Charlotte.
