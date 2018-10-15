Wizards' Dwight Howard: Full participant Monday
Howard (back) went through a full practice Monday, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
As expected, Howard was back at practice Monday and it's encouraging to see that the big man was a full participant with the regular starters. It's still unclear, however, whether or not Howard will be cleared for Thursday's season opener against Miami, but there should be a more definitive update on his health by either Tuesday or Wednesday.
