Wizards' Dwight Howard: Game-time call Saturday
Howard (lower body) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Howard will opt to test things out in pregame warmups before making a decision on his status. If he's sidelined again, Thomas Bryant would presumably draw another start.
