Howard (back) went through individual work with the coaching staff Tuesday, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Howard is slowly working his way through a sore back and he's already missed the Wizards' preseason opener Monday. With only a couple more days until Friday's exhibition against the Heat, there seems to be a high likelihood that Howard misses at least one more contest considering he's still only going through individual work. Ian Mahinmi picked up the start in Howard's place Monday and will likely continue to do so if Howard misses more time.