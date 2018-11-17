Howard finished with 25 points (9-13 FG, 7-10 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 115-104 loss to the Nets.

Howard managed season-high totals in both scoring and rebounding Friday, but could not help the Wizards avoid their tenth loss of the season. He has now scored in double-figures in five consecutive games and appears to be meshing somewhat with the other starters. This is likely peak Howard for those with him on their roster, making him a player worth rostering in all standard formats.