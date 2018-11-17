Wizards' Dwight Howard: Has best game as a Wizard
Howard finished with 25 points (9-13 FG, 7-10 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 115-104 loss to the Nets.
Howard managed season-high totals in both scoring and rebounding Friday, but could not help the Wizards avoid their tenth loss of the season. He has now scored in double-figures in five consecutive games and appears to be meshing somewhat with the other starters. This is likely peak Howard for those with him on their roster, making him a player worth rostering in all standard formats.
More News
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Posts double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Collects double-double Sunday•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Scores 20 points in season debut•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Won't face minutes restriction vs. Thunder•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Will play, start Friday•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Hoping to return Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.