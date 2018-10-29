Howard (back) is on track to return for Friday's game against Oklahoma City, Michael Pina of Vice Sports reports.

The Wizards are yet to comment on Howard's status, so nothing is set in stone at this point, but the report is nonetheless encouraging news for the veteran, who's been sidelined for the first six games of the season. Howard has already been ruled out for Tuesday's game in Memphis -- the final leg of a five-game road swing -- and he'll likely be evaluated back in Washington on Wednesday. Once Howard is healthy, he'll take over the starting center job from Ian Mahinmi.