Howard (back), who recently visited a specialist in New York, has been diagnosed with piriformis injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The injury is clarified to be a muscle in the buttocks, though it's nothing overly serious and Howard will continue to receive treatment moving forward. He's already had a pain injection to help with the discomfort and will now continue to go through the rehabilitation process with the hope of getting healthy in time for the regular-season opener. Still, there's a decent chance Howard's injury lingers into the start of the season, which could give Ian Mahinmi the chance for an expanded workload early on as the Wizards' starting center. Look for additional updates to be provided on Howard's recovery as the opener approaches next week.