Howard will undergo surgery to address the pain from his gluteal injury, and the typical recovery time in 2-to-3 months, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

It was reported Thursday that Howard was expected to undergo the procedure, but it is now confirmed with an estimated timetable. The Wizards will likely provide an exact recovery timetable following the surgery, but it can be safely assumed that Howard is in line to miss a large portion of the regular season. Without Howard, Washington will likely continue starting Thomas Bryant, but head coach Scott Brooks has been featuring small-ball lineups as of late and is expected to continue doing so.