Wizards' Dwight Howard: Likely out for another month
Howard (back) appears likely to remain out for at least another month, a person familiar with the center's situation told Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
When Howard first underwent back surgery Nov. 30, the Wizards announced that he would be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 months. The short end of that timeline has arrived, but the Wizards have yet to set a date for his evaluation. With that in mind, Hughes notes that the Wizards aren't expected to check back in on Howard until some point later in February, meaning he likely won't be ready to play again until at least after the All-Star break. Even if Howard demonstrates more progress in his recovery in the coming weeks, there's a real possibility he won't play again until the fantasy playoffs are about to get underway. That makes it tough to justify holding Howard in leagues with limited roster spots and no injured reserve slots.
