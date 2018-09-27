Wizards' Dwight Howard: Misses third straight practice
Howard (back) missed a third consecutive practice Thursday, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Howard continues to work through a sore back and the Wizards aren't providing any sort of timetable for a return. While it'd be nice to have Howard play in a few games this preseason to get a better feel for his new teammates, the Wizards aren't going to rush him back, especially considering he's dealt with back issues in the past. Continue to consider him day-to-day moving forward.
More News
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Remains sidelined at practice•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Day-to-day heading into camp•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Finalizes buyout, to sign with Wizards•
-
Nets' Dwight Howard: Negotiating buyout•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Headed to Brooklyn•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...