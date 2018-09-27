Howard (back) missed a third consecutive practice Thursday, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Howard continues to work through a sore back and the Wizards aren't providing any sort of timetable for a return. While it'd be nice to have Howard play in a few games this preseason to get a better feel for his new teammates, the Wizards aren't going to rush him back, especially considering he's dealt with back issues in the past. Continue to consider him day-to-day moving forward.