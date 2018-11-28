Howard (lower body) will not travel with the Wizards on their upcoming two-game roadtrip, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Howard continues to nurse a lower body issue that's kept him out of the last five games. He'll miss Wednesday's game in New Orleans and Friday's game in Philadelphia, meaning his next chance to play will come Saturday, when the Wizards play host to Brooklyn.