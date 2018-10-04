Howard (back) sat out practice Thursday and has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Heat, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Howard has yet to see action in the preseason thus far and Friday's absence will mark a second straight contest on the sidelines. He was reportedly able to go through some individual work earlier in the week, but was sidelined once again during Thursday's practice, which doesn't bode well for a speedy return. Still, the Wizards have two full weeks until the season opener Oct. 18 against the Heat, so the hope is that he'll ultimately be ready to go in time for that contest. Howard should continue to be considered day-to-day following Friday's outing.