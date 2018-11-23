Howard (lower body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Howard continues to be plagued by gluteal soreness and has remained unable to practice since being out. It doesn't appear likely that the big man will be able to return for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, either. Thomas Bryant will continue starting at center in Howard's absence.

