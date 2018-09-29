Wizards' Dwight Howard: Out for preseason opener
Howard (back) is out for Monday's preseason opener against the Knicks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Howard has been nursing a sore back since before training camp. There's no indication it's serious, but it's not encouraging that he's missed most, if not all, of camp. Ian Mahinmi is a candidate to start in Howard's stead.
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Misses third straight practice•
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Remains sidelined at practice•
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Day-to-day heading into camp•
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Finalizes buyout, to sign with Wizards•
Nets' Dwight Howard: Negotiating buyout•
