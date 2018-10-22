Wizards' Dwight Howard: Out for remainder of road trip
Howard (back) is not traveling with the Wizards for their five-game road trip, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Howard's back issues had already led him to be ruled out for Monday's game in Portland, but it's now clear that the Wizards are going to take a very cautious approach and prevent the big man from even traveling with the team this week. There's been no report that Howard's back injury has gotten any worse, but he now won't have a chance to make his Washington debut until at least Nov. 2 against the Thunder.
