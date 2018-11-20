Wizards' Dwight Howard: Out Tuesday
Howard (lower body) is out Tuesday against the Clippers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Howard failed to practice Monday due to gluteal soreness. Thomas Bryant will be starting in his stead Tuesday against the Clippers. Howard's next chance to take the floor arrives Friday against the Raptors.
