Wizards' Dwight Howard: Posts double-double in Saturday's win
Howard had 11 points (2-7 FG, 7-10 FT), 16 rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 win over the Heat.
Howard grabbed a season high rebounding total while recording his third double-double through five games. While the 32-year-old center is not as explosive as he used to be, he remains a nightly double-double threat so long as he's healthy.
More News
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Collects double-double Sunday•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Scores 20 points in season debut•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Won't face minutes restriction vs. Thunder•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Will play, start Friday•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Hoping to return Friday•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Out for remainder of road trip•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...