Howard had 11 points (2-7 FG, 7-10 FT), 16 rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 win over the Heat.

Howard grabbed a season high rebounding total while recording his third double-double through five games. While the 32-year-old center is not as explosive as he used to be, he remains a nightly double-double threat so long as he's healthy.