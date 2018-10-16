Howard (back) practiced without issue Tuesday and will be a game-time decision for Thursday's season opener against Miami, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Although Howard has made it through practice in each of the last two days, coach Scott Brooks still hasn't made a decision on whether Howard will take the court Thursday. Given that he failed to take the court in the preseason due to a back issue, Howard's minutes may be restricted in the opener even if he's given the green light.