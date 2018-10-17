Wizards' Dwight Howard: Practices Wednesday, questionable for opener
Howard (back) went through practice for a third straight day Wednesday and is questionable for Thursday's opener against the Heat, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Howard appears to be making good progress, which is encouraging for his availability against Miami. More information on his status may arrive following Thursday's morning shootaround.
