Wizards' Dwight Howard: Questionable for Saturday
Howard (back) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Toronto, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Howard remains day-to-day while nursing a back issue, so his status for Saturday will likely depend on how he feels during shootaround. If he's unable to go, expect Ian Mahinmi and Jason Smith to get more action at center.
