Wizards' Dwight Howard: Remains limited to non-contact work

Coach Scott Brooks said Monday that the Wizards haven't shut Howard (back) down for the season, despite the center being limited to non-contact work on the court, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The Wizards enter Tuesday's action 4.5 games off the pace for the eighth seed in the Western Conference with three weeks remaining in the regular season. Given the team's position in the standings, there's little incentive at this point to rush Howard back into action even if he turns a corner in what has been a prolonged recovery from back surgery along with a hamstring injury. Expect the Wizards to proceed with Bobby Portis and Thomas Bryant as their primary options at center the rest of the way.