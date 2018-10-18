Howard (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Heat, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Howard has been a full participant in practice since Monday and was seen participating in Thursday's morning shootaround, which bodes well for his chances of playing in the opener. Still, the Wizards aren't ready to fully clear the big man and will likely wait until he tests the back out during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. If Howard doesn't feel ready to take the court and is ultimately ruled out, Ian Mahinmi would be in line for the start at center.