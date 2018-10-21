Wizards' Dwight Howard: Ruled out for Monday's tilt
Howard (back) didn't travel with the team for Monday's game against Portland, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Howard has yet to take the court this season due to a lingering back injury, and he'll have to wait a bit longer after remaining in Washington. There's a chance he could join the team for Wednesday's contest against the Warriors, but it appears unlikely at this point. The Wizards begin a tough stretch of road games beginning Monday, traveling to Portland, Golden State, Sacramento, Los Angeles and finally Memphis before returning home.
More News
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Out Thursday vs. Heat•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Remains questionable Thursday•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Practices Wednesday, questionable for opener•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Practices in full Tuesday•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...