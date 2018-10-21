Howard (back) didn't travel with the team for Monday's game against Portland, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Howard has yet to take the court this season due to a lingering back injury, and he'll have to wait a bit longer after remaining in Washington. There's a chance he could join the team for Wednesday's contest against the Warriors, but it appears unlikely at this point. The Wizards begin a tough stretch of road games beginning Monday, traveling to Portland, Golden State, Sacramento, Los Angeles and finally Memphis before returning home.