Wizards' Dwight Howard: Ruled out for second half
Howard won't be available for the rest of Sunday's game against Portland due to a gluteal soreness.
Howard was in obvious discomfort during the first half and eventually went to the locker room for further evaluation. His night ends after scoring two points over seven minutes. Howard's status moving forward is uncertain, although he'll get a day off before Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers.
