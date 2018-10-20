Howard (back) will not play Saturday against the Raptors, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Howard was questionable coming in, and he'll remain out for a second straight game as he continues to nurse a nagging back issue, which has plagued him since the preseason. Expect Ian Mahinmi to make another start in Howard's place. His next chance to play will come Monday night in Portland.

More News
Our Latest Stories